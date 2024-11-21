Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF organized the tournament to foster stronger ties between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 00:51
|Photo ID:
|8766944
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-GS842-1646
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament
No keywords found.