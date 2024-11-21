US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF organized the tournament to foster stronger ties between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)