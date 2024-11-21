Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament [Image 3 of 8]

    US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participate in a softball tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. Members of a bilateral committee of junior officers from the U.S. Air Force and JASDF organized the tournament to foster stronger ties between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    US, JASDF teams strengthen bonds through softball tournament

