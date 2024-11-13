Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A Sailor stands watch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8761004
    VIRIN: 241118-N-XK462-1071
    Resolution: 3098x2065
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: US
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

