Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Grady Foster, from Cave City, Arkansas, uses a radio aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8760997
    VIRIN: 241118-N-CM203-1065
    Resolution: 4862x3241
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio
    Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor
    Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Steams Past San Diego
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares for Colors
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Inventories Firehoses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download