The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams past San Diego, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 00:48
|Photo ID:
|8761001
|VIRIN:
|241118-N-NX999-1089
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Steams Past San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.