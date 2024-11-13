Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48 Photo ID: 8761001 VIRIN: 241118-N-NX999-1089 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 4.37 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nimitz Steams Past San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.