Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A Sailor pulls a fuse in order to test an airflow sensor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8760998
    VIRIN: 241118-N-CM203-1096
    Resolution: 4311x2874
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio
    Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor
    Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Steams Past San Diego
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares for Colors
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Inventories Firehoses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    INSURV
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download