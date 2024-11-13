Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jaiden Romero, from Las Vegas, tests a ram fan in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
This work, Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.