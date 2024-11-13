Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan [Image 3 of 9]

    Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jaiden Romero, from Las Vegas, tests a ram fan in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8760999
    VIRIN: 241118-N-NX635-1003
    Resolution: 4647x6970
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Enlisted
    Navy

