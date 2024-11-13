Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors stand watch on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8761000
    VIRIN: 241118-N-NX999-1003
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Uses a Radio
    Nimitz Sailor Tests an Airflow Sensor
    Nimitz Sailor Performs Tests a Ram Fan
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Steams Past San Diego
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares for Colors
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Inventories Firehoses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download