Nimitz Sailor Prepares for Colors

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Zachary Sewelllopez, from Lansing, Michigan, prepares to shift colors on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)