Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Zachary Sewelllopez, from Lansing, Michigan, prepares to shift colors on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Air Station North Island, Nov. 18, 2024. Nimitz is in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 00:48
|Photo ID:
|8761003
|VIRIN:
|241118-N-XK462-1035
|Resolution:
|3948x3158
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Prepares for Colors [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.