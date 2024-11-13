DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, congratulates and thanks Marc MacLain, police officer, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna for his lifesaving actions during a visit Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Simerly recognized seven DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, first responders for their life-saving actions while responding to a medical emergency on the installation Sept. 16.

DoD Photo by Matthew Mahoney. Released.