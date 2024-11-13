Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

    DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, congratulates and thanks Marc MacLain, police officer, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna for his lifesaving actions during a visit Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
    Simerly recognized seven DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, first responders for their life-saving actions while responding to a medical emergency on the installation Sept. 16.
    DoD Photo by Matthew Mahoney. Released.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:47
    Photo ID: 8759157
    VIRIN: 241112-D-VQ057-8817
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    DLA
    DLA Distribution
    strategic plan
    annual operating plan

