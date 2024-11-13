DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, congratulates and thanks Marc MacLain, police officer, DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna for his lifesaving actions during a visit Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
Simerly recognized seven DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, first responders for their life-saving actions while responding to a medical emergency on the installation Sept. 16.
DoD Photo by Matthew Mahoney. Released.
