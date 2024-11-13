Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks during a visit and analysis of DLA Distribution's key priorities and review of the organization's fiscal 2025 annual operating plan Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs
|11.12.2024
|11.18.2024 07:47
|8759149
|241112-D-FV109-1033
|1800x1200
|1.6 MB
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|0
This work, DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment [Image 11 of 11], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)