DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks during a visit and analysis of DLA Distribution's key priorities and review of the organization's fiscal 2025 annual operating plan Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs