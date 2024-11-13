Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides answers to an audience question during a town hall Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
Simerly hosted the town hall for DLA Distribution employees to recognize their accomplishments discuss core values, new training opportunities and review the significance of the DLA Strategic Plan.
DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8759151
|VIRIN:
|241112-D-FV109-2205
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment [Image 11 of 11], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment
Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)