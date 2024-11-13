DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, presents awards to Aaron Booth, Dustin Gilfoil, Linda Norman and Lee Wical, who accepted the award on behalf of the DLA Distribution Warehouse Management System team, during a town hall Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Simerly hosted the town hall for DLA Distribution employees to recognize their accomplishments discuss core values, new training opportunities and review the significance of the DLA Strategic Plan.

Pictured from left are Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, Lee Wical, Linda Norman, Dustin Gilfoil, Aaron Booth, Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, and Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution.

DoD Photo by Matthew Mahoney. Released.