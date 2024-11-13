DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, leads discussions as the organization presents its annual opperating plan to Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, and Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, during a visit Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs