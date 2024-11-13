DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Photo By Dorie Heyer | Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks...... read more read more Photo By Dorie Heyer | Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, Defense Logistics Agency, provides remarks during a town hall Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Simerly hosted the town hall for DLA Distribution employees to recognize their accomplishments discuss core values, new training opportunities and review the significance of the DLA Strategic Plan. DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution leaders hosted Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director, DLA, and Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA senior enlisted leader, for a visit and analysis of the organization’s key priorities and review of the DLA Distribution fiscal 2025 annual operating plan Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.



The day began with a discussion of the DLA Distribution AOP and how it aligns with and enables the objectives and key results of the DLA Strategic Plan, “DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.”



“I can tell that a lot of thought, effort and energy went into your plan to show how what you do at DLA Distribution is nested in what DLA needs to execute to enable the warfighter,” he remarked. “Every employee must understand their role in transforming the agency. We need to transform to meet the changing conditions and the needs of the warfighter. The time to act is now.”



Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, led the discussions that centered on the organization’s plan for fiscal year 2025 and beyond. The discussion focused on four key DLA Distribution’s priorities -- Warehouse Management System deployment, auditability, modernization and network optimization.



“With this plan, we aim to clearly state our goals and how we will achieve them,” he said. “We have a sense of urgency in everything we need to do to focus on the outcomes of our AOP. Fiscal year 2025 will be a crucial year for us.”



DLA Distribution subject matter experts delved into specific objectives and key results within the AOP and described how they align with the DLA Strategic Plan transformation imperatives of people, precision, posture and partnerships. In addition to emphasizing strategic alignment, the team presented detailed explanations of plans for enabling modernization, key performance indicators, finance, audit, transformational initiatives and organizational culture.



"Great work is being done at DLA Distribution,” said Simerly at the end of the briefing. “You are leaning forward and understand the vital role you have to play in our transformative efforts.”



Town hall provides opportunity to engage with employees

Simerly also hosted a town hall for DLA Distribution employees to recognize their accomplishments discuss core values, new training opportunities and review the significance of the DLA Strategic Plan.



“The number one message I want to give you all is ‘thank you.’ Thank you for what you do. Thank you for your professionalism. Thank you for your commitment to excellence in supporting our warfighters,” Simerly said. “I had a great session this morning with your leadership talking about the annual operating plan. That's the occasion that brought me here today, but for me, the most important part of the day is the opportunity to talk to you.”



Simerly kicked off the town hall by recognizing Aaron Booth, Dustin Gilfoil, Linda Norman and the DLA Distribution Warehouse Management System team.



Booth was recognized for his efforts as the acting team lead for the Compliance Division. During fiscal year 2024, he developed and implemented the Command’s Risk Management Internal Control and Sub-Assessable Unit Manager Organization Structures and envisioned and instituted DLA Distribution’s Risk Working Group, which improved staff-wide communication and collaboration on the assurance in the organization’s system of internal controls.



Gilfoil was recognized for his efforts as the lead planner for DLA Distribution’s U.S. Central Command initiatives. In this role, he led cross-functional Operational Planning Teams to develop courses of action to sustain U.S. forces in a contested environment in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. He also developed technical requirements to guide acquisition actions to establish a new storage and distribution site in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.



Norman was recognized for her willingness to deploy on behalf of the agency more than nine times. When not deployed, she serves as a customer service representative in the Distribution Center Operations Division, playing a critical role in the resolution of customer inquiries at the second level that have been escalated from the Customer Interaction Center and Major Subordinate Commands.



The WMS team was recognized for their commitment and dedication to deploying the WMS to 15 distribution centers in two years. Lee Wical accepted the award on behalf of the WMS team.



Simerly highlighted DLA Distribution’s fiscal year 2024 achievements including processing over 13 million wholesale and retail transactions, shipping over 6.7 million orders, exceeding savings targets of $147 million, achieving 98.8% inventory accuracy, participating in seven exercises and increasing data acumen throughout the organization.



“I’m looking at not only the gains you're making in terms of your mission support but also in taking care of each other and developing the team,” Simerly said. “Specifically with data acumen, you all have adopted this approach where you're fully committed to integrating and improving the data of your organization and developing tools so more of the workforce, our partners, our customers and the services have access to our performance data.”



Simerly went on to articulate his expectations for the entire DLA enterprise, emphasizing the importance of the DLA team embodying the values of trust, discipline and commitment in the execution of the mission and stressed the urgency needed to transform the agency.



“As we look at the changing character of warfare, we look at the changing conditions of future battlefields, what we've done in the past is not sufficient,” Simerly said. “That’s why DLA must transform. That’s why we must have a sense of urgency about getting ready for a future fight, and as we generate that increased readiness, we're going to deter our enemies.”



Simerly concluded the town hall by answering questions from the DLA Distribution workforce on topics including contested logistics, modernization, industry partnerships, financial stewardship and the defense industrial base and by expressing his gratitude for their hard work and dedication.



“I ask you all to make sure that we're ready to accomplish our wartime mission,” he said. “I thank you for what you do. I thank you for being part of this team. I thank you for serving our nation.”



Prior to his departure from DLA Distribution headquarters, Simerly recognized seven DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, first responders for their life-saving actions while responding to a medical emergency on the installation Sept. 16.