DLA director engages with Distribution workforce, receives update on operating plan alignment

Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, provides answers to an audience question during a town hall Nov. 12 at DLA Distribution headquarters in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly hosted the town hall for DLA Distribution employees to recognize their accomplishments discuss core values, new training opportunities and review the significance of the DLA Strategic Plan.

DoD photo by Dorie Heyer, DLA Distribution Public Affairs