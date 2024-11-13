Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10]

    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, left, and Capt. John Squatrito, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, conduct pre-flight inspections, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Pre-flight checks are a series of thorough inspections a pilot conducts before each flight. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

