An E-3 Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for fuel during an air refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, Nov. 14, 2024. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, or C2BM, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. Rapid global mobility is one of our nation’s asymmetrical advantages. Air Mobility Command projects, connects, maneuvers, and sustains people, cargo, and equipment over great distances to enable our nation’s might anytime, anyplace, to the point of greatest need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8758277
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-BQ566-1113
|Resolution:
|7529x5378
|Size:
|11.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS