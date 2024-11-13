50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot communicates with his co-pilot during an air refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, Nov. 14, 2024. Constant verbal communication is necessary to convey critical information like aircraft positions, boom adjustments, and any potential issues. Rapid global mobility is one of our nation’s asymmetrical advantages. Air Mobility Command projects, connects, maneuvers, and sustains people, cargo, and equipment over great distances to enable our nation’s might anytime, anyplace, to the point of greatest need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)