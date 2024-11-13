U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, left, and Capt. John Squatrito, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, conduct a pre-flight brief, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Pilots conduct pre-flight briefs to ensure all aircrew members are aware of mission details, weather conditions, and critical procedures before takeoff, allowing them to make informed decisions to operate safely throughout the mission. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8758269
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-BQ566-1100
|Resolution:
|6305x4504
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.