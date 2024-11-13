50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, left, and Capt. John Squatrito, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, conduct a pre-flight brief, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Pilots conduct pre-flight briefs to ensure all aircrew members are aware of mission details, weather conditions, and critical procedures before takeoff, allowing them to make informed decisions to operate safely throughout the mission. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)