    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 1 of 10]

    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, left, and Capt. John Squatrito, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, conduct a pre-flight brief, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Pilots conduct pre-flight briefs to ensure all aircrew members are aware of mission details, weather conditions, and critical procedures before takeoff, allowing them to make informed decisions to operate safely throughout the mission. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
