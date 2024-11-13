50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexa Tracy, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 boom operator, prepares to conduct air refueling, Nov. 14, 2024, over the Southeastern United States. A boom operator is responsible for operating the boom arm on a KC-135 to safely transfer fuel mid-air to other aircraft. The strength of the Air Force lies in our Airmen--resilient, mission ready, diverse, and credible warriors, trained and armed with the needed war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)