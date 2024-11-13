U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexa Tracy, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 boom operator, prepares to conduct air refueling, Nov. 14, 2024, over the Southeastern United States. A boom operator is responsible for operating the boom arm on a KC-135 to safely transfer fuel mid-air to other aircraft. The strength of the Air Force lies in our Airmen--resilient, mission ready, diverse, and credible warriors, trained and armed with the needed war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8758271
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-BQ566-1114
|Resolution:
|4254x5405
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.