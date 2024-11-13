50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot conducts a pre-flight inspection on a KC-135 before flight, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. This inspection is a critical safety procedure to ensure the aircraft’s airworthiness and operation for flight. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)