U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, left, and Capt. JohnLewis Elliot, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, conduct pre-flight checks before flight, Nov. 14, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Pre-flight checks are a series of thorough inspections a pilot conducts before each flight. In the air and on the ground, adherence to standards is a fundamental imperative and expectation of every Airman at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8758274
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-BQ566-1106
|Resolution:
|5375x6719
|Size:
|17.05 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.