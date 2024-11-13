KC-135 Stratotanker pilots operate flight controls on KC-135 during an air refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, Nov. 14, 2024. Teamwork and synchronization are critical for KC-135 pilots during an air refueling mission, as the process requires precise coordination among the pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. The strength of the Air Force lies in our Airmen--resilient, mission ready, diverse, and credible warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8758275
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-BQ566-1117
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.