    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

    50th Air Refueling Squadron provides air refueling support to E-3 Sentry

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotanker pilots operate flight controls on KC-135 during an air refueling mission over the Southeastern United States, Nov. 14, 2024. Teamwork and synchronization are critical for KC-135 pilots during an air refueling mission, as the process requires precise coordination among the pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. The strength of the Air Force lies in our Airmen--resilient, mission ready, diverse, and credible warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

