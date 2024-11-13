Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron help ratchet-strap a ramp during a joint inspection with the U.S. Army 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Ratchet-strapping the lumber helps the team stabilize the vehicle’s position by finding its center of gravity during the inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo)