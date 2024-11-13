Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, drives an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle over a ramp during a joint inspection with the U.S. Air Force’s 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The inspection ensures the vehicle’s center of gravity is balanced for safe takeoff and landing during transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)