Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepare a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle for a joint inspection, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The joint inspection process ensures every safety standard is met for secure equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8757023
    VIRIN: 241028-F-EM058-1624
    Resolution: 6879x4586
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download