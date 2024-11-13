Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepare a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle for a joint inspection, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The joint inspection process ensures every safety standard is met for secure equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)