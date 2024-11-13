Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen guide a U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle into a C-17 Globemaster III, Oct. 30, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR). This transport operation brought together U.S. Army Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to support ongoing mission requirements across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)