Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

A U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is secured aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Oct. 30, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Prior to transport, a joint inspection was conducted by U.S. Army Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to ensure safety standards and proper aircraft balance are met during transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)