Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 8 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle sits on a flightline before being loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Oct. 30, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR). Prior to transport, a joint inspection was conducted by U.S. Army Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to ensure safety standards and proper aircraft balance are met during transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8757019
    VIRIN: 241030-F-BK002-1100
    Resolution: 7835x5223
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download