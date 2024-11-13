Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, and a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment help prepare a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a joint inspection, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The joint inspection process verifies that all transport safety standards are met, ensuring proper aircraft balance during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo)