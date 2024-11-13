Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle departs after a joint inspection with the U.S. Air Force’s 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Oct. 28, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. A joint inspection between branches ensures all safety standards are thoroughly met for secure transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8757017
    VIRIN: 241028-F-EM058-1968
    Resolution: 5855x3903
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement
    Joint Integration: 386th ELRS supports U.S. Army equipment movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download