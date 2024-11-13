U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Owen Hernandez, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, Alaska, responds to questions during the board event of the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition. The week-long competition challenges participants through a series of events testing their Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)