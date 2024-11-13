U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Pfc. Owen Hernandez, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, Alaska, responds to questions during the board event of the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition. The week-long competition challenges participants through a series of events testing their Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
