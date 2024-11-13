Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

    U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Owen Hernandez, assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, Alaska, responds to questions during the board event of the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition. The week-long competition challenges participants through a series of events testing their Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8752352
    VIRIN: 241106-A-YX677-9141
    Resolution: 4319x2881
    Size: 390.86 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    Paralegal
    BPWC

