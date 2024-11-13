U.S. Army soldiers competing in the 2024 Best Paralegal Warrior Competition conduct a 12-mile ruck at Fort Island on Nov. 6, 2024. The USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition is a week-long competition consisting of several events to test the participants' Army knowledge and skills. (US.
Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8752347
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-YX677-7778
|Resolution:
|4509x3007
|Size:
|799.68 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.