U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Cody Winton, assigned to 2nd Infantry Division, at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, competing in the 2024 Best Paralegal Warrior Competition conduct a 12-mile ruck at Fort Island on Nov. 6, 2024. The USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition is a week-long competition consisting of several events to test the participants' Army knowledge and skills. (US.

Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)