    U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 16]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Garron Viviano, a U.S. Army paralegal specialist with 8th Theater Sustainmment Commmand stationed at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, finds his first point during the land navigation portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition in Wahiawa, Hi., on Nov. 5, 2024. The USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition is a week-long competition consisting of several events to test the participants' Army knowledge and skills. (US. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

