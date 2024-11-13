U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Garron Viviano, a U.S. Army paralegal specialist with 8th Theater Sustainmment Commmand stationed at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, finds his first point during the land navigation portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition in Wahiawa, Hi., on Nov. 5, 2024. The USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition is a week-long competition consisting of several events to test the participants' Army knowledge and skills. (US. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)