U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Martinez, assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recites the NCO Creed during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition board, Nov. 13, 2024. The week-long competition tests participants’ Army knowledge and skills through a series of rigorous events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8752349
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-YX677-2760
|Resolution:
|6439x4295
|Size:
|807.18 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.