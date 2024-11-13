U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Martinez, assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, recites the NCO Creed during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition board, Nov. 13, 2024. The week-long competition tests participants’ Army knowledge and skills through a series of rigorous events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)