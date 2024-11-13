U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SSgt. Cody Winton, a U.S. Army paralegal specialist with 2nd Infantry Division stationed atCamp Humphreys in South Korea, studies his map during the land navigation portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition in Wahiawa, Hi., on Nov. 5, 2024. The USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition is a week-long competition consisting of several events to test the participants' Army knowledge and skills. (US. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)