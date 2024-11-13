U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ciarra Caro del Castillo, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, responds to questions during the board event of the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition. The week-long competition challenges participants through events designed to assess their Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)