U.S. Army Best Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Garron Viviano, assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, responds to questions during the board event of the 2024 U.S. Army Pacific Best Paralegal Warrior Competition, Nov. 5, 2024. The week-long competition challenges participants with a series of events designed to assess their Army knowledge and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)