SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Personnel assigned to the Military Sealift Command Far East; expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11); Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific; Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, Singapore; and family members from the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore pose with faculty members of the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, during a community outreach event, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
