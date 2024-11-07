MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Yeoman 1st Class Robert J. Carter, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, left, and civilian mariner Celerino A. Monton, steward utility, assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11), distribute donated goods to Aeta students during a community outreach event at the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)