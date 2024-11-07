MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Photo By Grady Fontana | SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Civilian mariner Sean A. Joyner, steward utility, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Civilian mariner Sean A. Joyner, steward utility, assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11), distributes donated goods to the Aeta community within Subic during a community outreach event at the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

A team from the U.S. Navy community in Singapore, and civilian mariners from expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11) visited a school for the Aeta indigenous people of the Philippines in Subic to learn more about the culture and to donate items that were collected from the Singapore schools and the U.S. Navy community, Oct. 29-30, 2024.



The outreach event, aimed at fostering goodwill and understanding, provided clothing, shoes, and toys to over 200 students in Subic.



The Aeta, one of the Philippines’ oldest indigenous groups, often live in remote mountainous regions with limited resources. This outreach brought welcomed supplies and, just as importantly, a day of connection and celebration for the community’s youth.



Participants included personnel assigned to the Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East; USNS Puerto Rico; Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific; Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, out of Singapore; and family members from the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore.



Although MSC Far East organized the logistics of the community outreach event, the donation drive was spearheaded by Boy Scouts of America Troop 10 and 1010, which amounted to items that filled three triple-walled, corrugated shipping containers.



U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Andrew Werner, MSC Far East, travelled to the Philippines with his family to participate in the community outreach event. His son, Lucas Werner, is part of the Boy Scouts in Singapore and is starting his Eagle Scout project.



An Eagle Scout project is the culmination of every lesson a scout has learned throughout the years in scouting.



The project was originated by a fellow troop member, Sophia Melson, who has since transferred. Lucas came out to help see it through.



“The Boy Scouts went out to a number of schools in Singapore, and to the U.S. Navy community in Singapore and asked for donations,” said Werner. “MSC shipped the tri-walls over to the Philippines using opportune lift. Once the donated items arrived in the Philippines, we stored them until we could arrange for a time to pass it out to the Aeta children.”



The Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School is in the Aeta Village Center in Subic Town in the province of Zambales, a mountainous region about 50 miles northwest of Manila.



During the event, the team saw about 143 elementary school students and 66 high school students, while the school serves more than 250 families.



“Some of our learners are underprivileged, they lack food and supplies,” said Alexander Diado, school head, Aningway-Sacatihan High School. “The kids are so happy to receive visitors such as the U.S. Navy. It motivates them.”



The day prior to the event, the team sorted and boxed all the items by various categories: age, sizes, and types of clothing.



After items were delivered to the school and distributed to the more than 200 children, the students treated the visiting team with traditional dance performances, and cultural games, which then culminated in a pizza party.



Civilian mariner Gustavo Luna, chief steward, Puerto Rico, is a nine-year veteran of MSC. This was Luna’s first time participating in a community outreach event.



“I heard about the event through the captain [Puerto Rico] so I volunteered to come out,” said Luna, who retired from the U.S. Navy in 2014 after 20 years of service. “When I was in the Navy, I always enjoyed visiting foreign countries. For those who didn’t have to opportunity to come out, they really missed out on a great event. It makes me feel good to be part of this event and I’ve had nothing but positive experiences in the Philippines.”



Celerino A. Monton, steward utility, Puerto Rico, and originally from Cavite, Philippines, has been with MSC for eight years. He explained what he experienced during the outreach.



“I’ve been to the Philippines many times since joining MSC,” said Monton. “But this is my first time participating in a community outreach event. You can’t describe the sense of fulfillment it brings, it’s a good feeling in the heart.”



Puerto Rico is in the Philippines undergoing routine repairs.



While ships are in maintenance, MSC Far East looks for opportunities to spread goodwill on behalf of the U.S. Navy and the American public.



However, the benefits are not just for the community served, but for those who are participating in the community outreach, according to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East.



“Giving back helps us develop empathy and compassion within ourselves,” said Khan. “When we actively engage in the lives of others, we gain a better understanding of their struggles and challenges. It teaches us to be more understanding, and kind to others, thereby creating a positive ripple effect.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 civil service mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.