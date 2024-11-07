MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Patricia E. Werner, a member of the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore, distributes donated goods during a community outreach event at the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)