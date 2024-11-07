MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East, introduces personnel attached to MSC Far East; expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11); Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, Singapore, and family members within the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore prior to a community outreach event with the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School in Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)