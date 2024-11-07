MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Lucas A. Werner, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, Singapore, greets students of the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, during a community outreach event within the Aeta community, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)