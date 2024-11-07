MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—left to right, civilian mariners Celerino A. Monton, steward utility; Sean A. Joyner, steward utility; and Gustavo Luna, chief steward; assigned to expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11), greet students of the Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary School Annex/ High School, during a community outreach event within the Aeta community, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)