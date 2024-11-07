Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Personnel from Military Sealift Command Far East; Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, Singapore; and family members within the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore, sort through donated items intended for the Aeta community, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8747473
    VIRIN: 241031-N-IX266-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children [Image 10 of 10], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children
    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Subic Bay
    Philippines
    C7F
    MSCFE
    CLWP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download