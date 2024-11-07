MSC Far East, Singapore Team Deliver Goodwill to Philippine Aeta Children

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC BAY, Philippines—Personnel from Military Sealift Command Far East; Boy Scouts of America Troop 10, Singapore; and family members within the U.S. Navy community residing in Singapore, sort through donated items intended for the Aeta community, Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 28, 2024. The Aeta are indigenous people who live in scattered, isolated mountainous parts of Luzon, Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)