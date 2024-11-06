68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron pick up a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. The Airmen provided care prior to the simulated casualty arriving at the treatment center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
