U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron assist their teammate after receiving a simulated injury during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen enter contested environments in order to perform personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8740378
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KQ087-1381
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.