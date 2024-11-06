68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron assist their teammate after receiving a simulated injury during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen enter contested environments in order to perform personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)