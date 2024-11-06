68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron checks a simulated casualty for signs of head trauma during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen assess casualties upon arrival at the treatment center in order to provide the best care possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)